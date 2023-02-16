Jyotirlinga row: Under attack from Oppn, BJP says Assam govt ad is on separate temple

A historical pilgrimage centre in Maharashtra has become embroiled in a controversy with an Assam government advertisement allegedly laying claim to it, sparking a war of words between the BJP and the Opposition in the state.

It all began with an advertisement by the Assam government’s tourism department exhorting devotees to visit the sixth Jyotirlinga site in the state on February 18 on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. “Welcome to Dakini Parbet, Kamrup, the sixth Jyotirlinga site in Assam,” the ad reads. As per Hindu beliefs, the places from where Lord Shiva emerged are known as Jyotirlingas and there are 12 such Jyotirlingas across the country. People in Maharashtra believe that the Bhimashankar temple in Pune district Khed taluka is the sixth Jyotirlinga.

Following the ad, opposition parties in Maharashtra launched a blistering attack against the state government, accusing the BJP of a “mischievous” ploy to take away important pilgrimage centres from the state to other states.

Raising strong objections, the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders slammed the BJP-ruled Assam government. Leading the attack were NCP MP Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray.

Sule urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to register a strong protest against the Assam government. “There is a deliberate ploy to undermine Maharashtra. The Assam government’s claim over the sixth Jyotirlinga is misleading and mischievous. The Maharashtra government should admonish such a move,” Sule said. “First, they walked away with our investments to Gujarat, now they are hijacking our temples,” she added.

“The Assam government should promote its own temples. We have no objection. We respect all places of worship. But why make a false claim on the sixth Jyotirlinga Bhimashankar which is located in Maharashtra,” asked Aaditya.

State Congress chief Nana Patole also slammed the BJP. “From temples to industries, Maharashtra’s loot by the BJP is an open secret. I wonder what is next?”

The Opposition also questioning if the CM had traded Bhimashankar to Assam for Operation Lotus – the Shinde-led rebellion in the Shiv Sena ranks that saw the party split – at Guwahati.

However, state Culture Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Wednesday said the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena were raking up the controversy due to political reasons.

“Bhimashankar, which is the sixth Jyotirlinga, is located in Maharashtra. The government of India, in its series on places of pilgrimage and heritage, has accorded Bhimashankar as the sixth Jyotirlinga, with its location in Maharashtra. There is no reason why anybody should raise a hue and cry,” said Mungantiwar.

On the Assam Tourism department, Mungantiwar said, “I have cross-checked with the Assam Chief Minister’s Office. They are not making any such claims… I was informed by Assam government officials that the advertisement was for a Bhimashankar temple that is located in Assam…”.

“The Assam CM has not laid claim over Bhimashankar. The tourism department advertisement has mixed up a local Shiva temple pilgrimage with the sixth Jyotirlinga of Bhimashankar. It was a case of misinformation…,” said a senior BJP minister.

State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule also dismissed the Opposition charge. “Whether it is industries or pilgrimage (centres) the Shinde-Fadnavis government has preserved their rights,” he said.