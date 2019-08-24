Juvenile, four others held for raping mentally challenged woman: Mumbai Police

Four men were arrested and a juvenile detained for allegedly raping a mentally challenged woman, police said Friday.

According to police, the incident took place Wednesday, when one of the accused asked the woman to accompany him for a walk to a hill in their area. Police said they were joined by four other men, who dragged the woman to a desolate spot and raped her.

Senior Inspector Kishor Sawant said following the assault, the accused left her on the hill and fled. The woman managed to find her way back home and narrated her ordeal to her parents who informed the police. Sawant said the woman has identified the rapists.

“We have arrested the accused. They live in her neighbourhood,” Sawant said. He said the juvenile, who is two months short of 18 years, has been sent to a children’s home in Dongri, while the four other men have been remanded to police custody.