Justice T V Nalawade of Bombay High Court retires

Justice Tanaji V Nalawade retired on Monday after completing his 10-year tenure as a judge of the Bombay High Court. He served a large part of his tenure, which began in March 2011 at the Bombay High Court’s Aurangabad bench.

In February 2020, setting aside an order by the additional district magistrate against allowing protests in Maharashtra’s Beed, a bench led by Justice Nalawade said those protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) “cannot be called traitors, anti-nationals only because they want to oppose one law”.

In July 2020, Justice Nalawade had pulled up the Maharashtra government after failed soybean seeds affected thousands of farmers. He observed that the state had not shown any intention to take criminal action against the vendors and producers of the bogus seeds.

In August 2020, a bench led by Justice Nalawade quashed FIRs filed against 29 foreign nationals and six Indians in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi amid Covid-19 restrictions in March last year. The bench had said that they had been made “scapegoat” and that the action against them was an “indirect warning to Indian Muslims” following the protests against the CAA. Though the junior judge of the bench disagreed with observations made by senior judge Justice Nalawade, he agreed with the order of quashing FIRs.

In December 2020, the bench led by Justice Nalawade directed police stations in the state to maintain a register detailing the daily functioning of CCTV cameras to prevent custodial torture and expressed surprise that many police stations would make submissions that the CCTV systems were not functional when footage was sought by courts in cases on alleged harassment in police stations.

Last month, Justice Nalawade-led bench said government authorities, including police, are expected to work with a “secular mind” and should adhere to “truth” by exercising “scientific” approach as suggested in the Constitution.

Born on March 8, 1959, Justice Nalawade had obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in law from Shahaji Law College and Shivaji University at Kolhapur and also worked as an honorary professor in the same college. He practised as a lawyer dealing with civil and criminal cases in District Court, Kolhapur, and thereafter, served as the District Judge there.

He was also the Principal District judge at seven districts across Maharashtra and also served as the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate and then the Principal Judge of City Civil Court in Mumbai, before being elevated as an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court on March 17, 2011. Thereafter, he became a permanent judge of the high court.