Justice Shinde, Justice Sayed of Bombay HC set to be CJs of Rajasthan, Himachal

The Union government on Sunday issued a notification ratifying a Supreme Court Collegium recomendation of appointing Justice S S Shinde and Justice Amjad A Sayed — two Bombay High Court judges — as Chief Justices of the Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh High Courts, respectively.

The SC Collegium had recommended the names of the two judges for elevation as HC Chief Justices on May 17. Justice Sayed and Shinde are the second and third senior judges of the Bombay HC after Chief Justice Dipankar Datta. With the elevation of these two judges, the Bombay High Court, which has a principal seat in Mumbai and benches in Aurangabad, Nagpur and Goa, will now function with 55 judges, including 46 permanent judges and nine additional judges. Though, the sanctioned strength is 94.

While the Collegium in February had recommended the names of 10 lawyers as judges of Bombay High Court, the Centre has not cleared them yet, keeping the number of judges less than 60 with over 40 per cent vacant posts.