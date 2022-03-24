Known for burning the midnight oil for urgent hearings, Justice S J Kathawalla retires

Justice Shahrukh Jimi Kathawalla, known for burning the midnight oil to hear the urgent matters of aggrieved litigants, retired on Wednesday after completing a nearly 14-year tenure as the judge of the Bombay High Court.

The judges of HC, lawyers, court staff and law interns who had worked with him gathered in large numbers to bid him farewell on Wednesday evening.

“Judgeship was never a savvy career move or a professional high point. But in fact, it has been a pilgrimage that is coming to an end,” Justice Kathawalla had said in his farewell address to the lawyers’ association on Tuesday.

While presiding over a vacation bench in the summer of 2021, Justice Kathawalla was hearing urgent matters almost till midnight. For three days in a row, video-conference hearings before a vacation bench led by him went on till close to midnight for over 12 hours with no breaks.

Justice Kathawalla, who has passed several rulings in favour of persons affected by infrastructure projects and flat purchasers aggrieved by irregularities of the developers, continued the same on his last day in office.

The judge directed interim compensation of Rs 10 crore to over 900 fisherfolk (Rs 1 lakh per family) affected due to construction of the Thane Creek Bridge-III on Sion-Panvel Highway. The judge observed that the court cannot expect the fisherfolk to wait one more year without any livelihood or compensation.

Justice Kathawalla had pulled up top bureaucrats, ministers and errant developers at several instances. On February 22, Justice Kathawalla had rapped the Maharashtra government, pertaining to delay in installation of CCTV cameras in police stations, and directed it to expedite the same.

Justice Kathawalla was also the judge who, in May last year, spoke to Father Stan Swamy during a virtual hearing, a few days before the Jesuit priest passed away on July 5. Swamy had told the judge that he did not want to be admitted to JJ Hospital and would rather die in jail.

Born on March 24, 1960, Justice Kathawalla graduated from Wilson College and obtained LLB from Government Law College, Mumbai. He enrolled as an advocate from September 30, 1985, and practiced as a lawyer in the Bombay High Court, dealing with civil, Constitutional, company and arbitration matters.

He was elevated as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court on July 18, 2008, and on July 15, 2011, he became a permanent judge of the High Court.