Justice RV Ghuge leaves Bombay High Court; Maratha quota case to start over, FDA pleas shifted
Justice Ravindra Ghuge’s elevation as Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court brings his 13-year tenure at the Bombay High Court to an end, with several high-profile matters now moving to new benches.
Justice Ravindra Vithalrao Ghuge, who is set to become Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, leaves the Bombay High Court after a 13-year tenure marked by sharp courtroom observations, suo motu interventions and several consequential orders. His elevation will also trigger a fresh start in some high-profile matters, including the challenge to Maharashtra’s 10% Maratha quota law, which his bench had heard in 21 sittings.
Known for his forthright observations, Justice Ghuge once told lawyers whose courtroom language he found too casual: “The language needs to undergo a serious change… You should show some respect.” On another occasion, warning government officers, he stressed the need to respect the “majesty of law”.
Justice Ghuge’s departure means the Maratha quota challenge will be heard afresh by another bench, the second reset since 2024. The matter concerns Maharashtra’s 2024 legislation granting 10% reservation to the Maratha community.
His FDA-related cases will also move to a new bench. While hearing petitions challenging action by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration, Justice Ghuge praised Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe’s drive but criticised officials for “shooting first and asking questions later” and “killing mosquitoes with a sword”.
Appointed Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court in June, Justice Ghuge was born on July 9, 1966. The son of former Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University vice-chancellor V B Ghuge, he studied law in Kolhapur and Aurangabad (now Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) and practised for 23 years before being elevated to the High Court in June 2013.
At the principal seat in Mumbai, his recent orders included halting further steps to convert Bandra’s Neville D’Souza football ground into a convention centre and directing an SIT probe into recruitments across educational institutions, including those linked to politicians and VIPs. His bench also permitted the clearing of 847 mangroves for a bullet-train project-linked transmission line as an “exceptional measure”, while cautioning against future deviations from compensatory-afforestation norms.
Earlier, he stayed the bail granted to Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre in a case involving alleged assault on civic doctors, later granting bail on the condition that Mhatre leave Maharashtra until commencement of the trial.
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Justice Ghuge denied terminating a minor’s 28-week pregnancy, which the Supreme Court set aside, holding the “court cannot compel any woman to complete her pregnancy”. His remark while dismissal of CPI(M) Gaza ‘genocide’ protest plea as “short-sighted,” was later termed by Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of SC ‘very amusing’.
At the Aurangabad Bench, he initiated proceedings on the the ‘grim situation’ in government schools, Covid management, nylon manjha menace, water supply crisis, pressed authorities over vacancies in government medical colleges, mandated displays at charitable hospitals and took cognisance of children crossing a dam reservoir on thermocol rafts.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More