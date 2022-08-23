Justice UD Salvi (Retd) on Bilkis Bano case remission: Don’t think govt considered severity of the crimes

Retired Justice UD Salvi, who convicted the 11 men in the Bilkis Bano rape case during the 2002 Gujarat riots, Tuesday stated that the Gujarat government should have taken into consideration the gravity of the offenses committed by the convicts, the punishment awarded to them, and also the victim before granting them remission.

He was addressing the media in Mumbai.

“The government should have considered the severity of the offenses committed by the convicts, the punishment awarded to them, and also the victim before granting them remission. I do not think any of this was done. I heard the guidelines followed while granting remission were from the 1992 policy and not the new policy formulated in 2014. The new policy does not have provisions for remission in such offenses,” Justice Salvi pointed out.

Mentioning that though the government has the right to give remission as per law, Justice Salvi pointed out that this provision was built on the idea that the state would use it properly.

“I do not know how the government made this decision. Since the prosecution agency was the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the state government would have had to take the opinion of the central government as well. However, I don’t know if this was done either. And, if the state government did approach the Centre, it is unclear as to what the Centre’s response was,” Salvi added.