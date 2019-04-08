Justice Pradeep Nandrajog sworn in as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court

Justice Pradeep Nandrajog was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court by Governor Vidyasagar Rao, in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

He was elevated as the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court on April 2, 2017. The Union ministry of law and justice, in a notification on March 31, said, “In exercise of powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Shri Justice Pradeep Nandrajog, Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court; as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court and to direct him to assume charge of the office of Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court after retirement, on 06 April 2019, of Shri Justice Naresh Harishchandra Patil, present Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.”

The collegium, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, had taken the decision to transfer Justice Nandrajog to the Bombay High Court “in the interest of better administration of justice” since the office of the Chief Justice would have fallen vacant after Justice Naresh Patil retired on April 6.

Born on February 24, 1958, Chief Justice Nandrajog graduated from Delhi University (DU) in 1978. He went on to get a bachelor’s in law from DU in 1981 and was enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi the same year.

His practice of law included arbitration, commercial, service, election, land revenue, company and miscellaneous writ matters.

He was a counsel for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for six years and a counsel for the Election Commission of the government of NCT Delhi for two years.

He was elevated as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court on December 20, 2002, and became a permanent judge on April 16, 2004.