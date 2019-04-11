Justice Oka gets collegium’s nod for appointment as Karnataka HC Chief Justice

THE SUPREME Court collegium, led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, on Wednesday recommended that the seniormost judge of the Bombay High Court, Justice Abhay S Oka, be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

A resolution passed by the Collegium stated, “Mr Justice A S Oka is the seniormost Judge from Bombay High Court and is functioning in that High Court since his elevation… the Collegium finds Mr Justice A S Oka suitable in all respects for being appointed as Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court…”

It added: “…the Collegium is conscious of the fact that consequent upon the proposed appointment, there will be two Chief Justices from Bombay High Court which is the second largest High Court in the country with sanctioned strength of 94 Judges.”

Born on May 25, 1960, Justice Oka did his BSc and LLM from Mumbai University. He enrolled as an advocate on June 28, 1983 and started practising in Thane district court in the chamber of his father Shreeniwas W Oka. In 1985-86, he joined the chamber of V P Tipnis, a former judge of the Bombay HC and former Lokayukta. He was elevated as additional judge of the Bombay HC on August 29, 2003. k