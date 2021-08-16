Justice Naidu of Bombay HC resigns citing personal reasons

Bombay High Court judge Justice Dama Seshadri Naidu has tendered his resignation citing personal reasons.

Justice Naidu, former judge of Kerala High Court, who was transferred to Bombay High Court in 2019, tendered his resignation nearly three years before the retirement age of 62 years as HC judge.

“I have tendered my resignation on Friday, August 13, for personal reasons and it will come into effect from August 18,” Justice Naidu told The Indian Express.

Born on June 19, 1962 in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, Justice Naidu obtained his law degree from Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupathi, and enrolled as an advocate in March 1997. He practised in the Andhra Pradesh High Court and before civil and criminal courts in Hyderabad. He was also associated as a guest faculty with Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy, Hyderabad.

He was appointed as a judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court in 2013 and later served as Kerala High Court judge from 2014, before he was transferred to Bombay High Court in March 2019. He was due to retire as HC judge in June 2024.

The Bombay HC, which has a principal seat in Mumbai, along with benches at Aurangabad, Nagpur and Goa, is currently functioning with 63 judges (54 permanent judges and 9 additional judges), though its sanctioned strength is 94. With Justice Naidu’s resignation, the total strength of HC will be 62.