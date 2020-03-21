Justice Bhushan P Dharmadhikari sworn in as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court

Justice Bhushan P Dharmadhikari takes oath as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court in Mumbai on Friday. Justice Bhushan P Dharmadhikari takes oath as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court in Mumbai on Friday.

Justice Bhushan P Dharmadhikari was on Friday evening sworn in as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, Legislative Assembly Speaker Nana Patole, Minister of Tourism, Protocol and Environment Aaditya Thackeray, family members of Justice Dharmadhikari, judges of the Bombay High Court, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, Director General of Police Subodh Jaiswal and Commissioner of Police Parambir Singh were present for the ceremony.

The central government on March 18 issued a notification declaring that the President of India has appointed Justice Dharmadhikari as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. However, Justice Dharmadhikari will serve a short tenure as Chief Justice since he is due to retire on April 27.

After the central government notified his appointment as acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court on February 24 due to former CJ Pradeep Nandrajog’s retirement, the Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on the same day had recommended elevation of Justice Dharmadhikari as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

