Just Flag It

Arguably, never before in popular culture has a national flag been more fashionable than it is right now. It probably has to do with the rising temperatures of the FIFA World Cup football fever. Flags of various countries are showing up on assorted merchandise — from Crocs shoes to H&M slippers to high hats to iPad covers. Wear your loyalty, they say, and make your country win.

Anyone who’s glued to those midnight kickoffs will see every single spectator has her country on her body. Interestingly, the June issue of Vogue Brazil has a terrific ‘Making Flags’ fashion shoot that features

an array of flag motifs on a model styled in ’80s streetwear.

The American flag is by far the most popular merchandise item. The country still has its history working as its greatest instigator — and it still stands for absolute freedom. For other countries with a nuanced political climate — like Iran or even China, for instance — America spells equality. Yes, fast food for all.

The renowned music festival Coachella is symbolised by giant head cutouts. But Stagecoach, California’s biggest country music festival has women in a uniform code of bikinis with the American flag on them. Even Walmart sells them.

With the Fourth of July Independence Day weekend just by us, Facebook is filled with pictures of red-blue-white cupcakes, glasses and paper napkins posted by friends in the US.

The British flag on the other hand, is a symbol of old-fashioned values. And the royal family, of course. Less the stuffy Queen mother, but so much more of the ultra-glamorous-yet-high-street-wearing-and-nude-pumps-repeating Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.

Indians remain among the most patriotic of developed nations so far. Our independence was fought by our grandparents. Our parents are still filled with stories of migration and dislocation, of losing everything and building homes from dust. Our shared history is not too long ago.

And yet our flag is not a symbol of celebration for India. It is sacred, reverential and highly politicised. You may wear the saffron-white-green on an Indian sari or even as a salwar kameez, but it may not be permitted on Western clothing. Remember Malini Ramani’s sequined flag dress from 15 years ago?

The Flag Code of India prohibits wearing the Indian flag as apparel. As do flag codes of other countries, including the USA. (In the USA, it is illegal to wear apparel with stars and stripes of Old Glory but its Supreme Court says taking any action against or penalising the offender is in violation of its Constitution’s First Amendment, the freedom of speech.) Only in 2002 was the Indian flag allowed to be owned by private citizens. In 2005, the flag code was amended again to allow some forms on clothing usage. Below the waist and on undergarments is still forbidden.

Today, you will get an Indian flag motif mobile cover or an iPad case or a luggage tag on Snapdeal.com. Let’s call the rest patriotic corniness and leave it to other countries for now.

