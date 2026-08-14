Junk food ban, FSSAI licence must: A ‘to-do’ list for schools amid food safety crackdown

The directions to all schools in Maharashtra come as the Food and Drug Safety Administration (FDA), under Tukaram Mundhe, steps up food safety enforcement across the state. (Image: Unsplash)

Weeks after the Maharashtra food safety body directed all schools in the state to ban the sale of unhealthy foods, such as chocolates, chips and cold drinks, on campuses, the Maharashtra School Education Department on Thursday sent a to-do checklist to all the educational institutions.

The education department has directed the institutions to strictly enforce the Food Safety and Standards (Safe Food and Balanced Diet for School Children) Regulations 2020, which brings all schools, including pre-primary, primary, secondary and residential schools, into the food safety enforcement framework amid the FDA’s ongoing crackdown on food safety violations.

According to the fresh directives, schools in Maharashtra have been asked to ensure that all food prepared or served on their premises is safe and all food businesses operating within the campus have valid FSSAI licences.