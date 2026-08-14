Junk food ban, FSSAI licence must: A ‘to-do’ list for schools amid food safety crackdown

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Weeks after the Maharashtra food safety body directed all schools in the state to ban the sale of unhealthy foods, such as chocolates, chips and cold drinks, on campuses, the Maharashtra School Education Department on Thursday sent a to-do checklist to all the educational institutions.
The education department has directed the institutions to strictly enforce the Food Safety and Standards (Safe Food and Balanced Diet for School Children) Regulations 2020, which brings all schools, including pre-primary, primary, secondary and residential schools, into the food safety enforcement framework amid the FDA’s ongoing crackdown on food safety violations.
According to the fresh directives, schools in Maharashtra have been asked to ensure that all food prepared or served on their premises is safe and all food businesses operating within the campus have valid FSSAI licences.
Schools where food is cooked on the premises will also be required to obtain FSSAI registration. The school managements will be responsible for verifying the validity of licences held by food operators.
It also reiterates the ban on the sale, distribution and advertisement of foods high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) on campuses or within 50 metres of school entrances. Schools have also been told to ensure that HFSS food advertisements do not appear on their computers or other digital infrastructure.
Management and heads of schools will be responsible for ensuring that food operators have valid licences, hygiene requirements are being followed, and food storage, temperature control, pest control and waste management norms are maintained.
Schools have also been directed to include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses, dairy products and other locally available nutritious foods in their menus.
Drinking water provided for students must also be safe and tested for quality in accordance with prescribed standards.
The directions to all schools in Maharashtra come as the Food and Drug Safety Administration (FDA), under Tukaram Mundhe, steps up food safety enforcement across the state.
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