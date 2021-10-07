Junior engineers ‘ordered’ hit-job on MBMC executive engineer, arrested

The Kasturba Marg police Tuesday arrested two junior engineers with Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) who allegedly, owing to professional enmity, hired two shooters who fired at Deepak Khambit, 49, an executive engineer from MBMC in Borivali (east) on September 29. Five accused have been arrested and a sixth accused has been traced to Uttar Pradesh. He will also be arrested soon.

The arrested junior engineers are identified as Shrikrishna Mohite, 46, and Yeshwantrao Deshmukh, 49. They have been serving in the corporation since the early 2000s, the police said.

“Since 2004, these two junior engineers were not getting promotions and important postings in MBMC and so they were angry with Khambit. Hence, they gave ‘supari’ (contract killing) to the accused,” said Hemant Nagrale, Mumbai Police commissioner. The engineers have been remanded in police custody till October 11.

The police had earlier arrested Amit Sinha, Pradip Kumar Pathak and Raju Vishwakarma. The sixth accused, Ajay Singh, has been traced to Ghazipur in UP and is being brought back.

Vishwakarma, an RTI activist who runs an NGO, Fight for Right, was in touch with the engineers who gave him the work to hire shooters for the hit-job. Pathak was assisting Vishwakarma, police said.