‘Jungle Raj, not Ram Rajya’: Shiv Sena targets UP govt over handling of case, law and order

It further questioned Yogi's and Prime Minister Modi's Hindutva credentials and claims of their ascetic lifestyle. (File)

THE SHIV Sena on Saturday came down heavily on the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over its handling of the alleged gangrape and murder case of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras.

An editorial in the party’s mouthpiece Saamana said while Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh was akin to a “Jungle Raj” instead of the promised “Ram Rajya” (ideal governance). Neither UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath nor the Centre felt any remorse over what transpired, the editorial stated.

The Uttar Pradesh government, it said, was asking why the Opposition was screaming when there was no rape case at all, and went on to ask why the UP police had cremated the victim in the dead of the night if there was no rape. The UP administration had cited the forensic science laboratory (FSL) report to claim the victim had not been raped.

The editorial assumes significance as it comes a week after a meeting between Sena MP and Saamana editor Sanjay Raut and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had triggered speculation of a rapprochement between the two former allies. On Saturday, Sena’s youth wing also held demonstrations in Mumbai against the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the issue.

Taking note of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s march towards the village from Noida and his subsequent roughing up by the UP police, the editorial said the assault was akin to “gangrape” of democracy.

Citing Gandhi family’s legacy, the Saamana editorial lamented that those who had done nothing for the country and were in power now had ordered the assault. Do not raise a voice against exploitation of women seemed to be the message the Yogi government was sending, the editorial cautioned.

The editorial also took strong objection to the district magistrate of Hathras threatening the family and said such officers are a blot on humanity.

It further questioned Yogi’s and Prime Minister Modi’s Hindutva credentials and claims of their ascetic lifestyle. The editorial questioned how could burning the pyre with petrol be justified as part of Hindu culture.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, which has raised the issue of the Palghar lynching in Maharashtra repeatedly, the editorial asked why they were not blowing the Hindutva trumpet in this case.

The editorial wondered why the Yogi government, which penalises lovers found in parks, had given a free hand to rapists. It said the BJP leaders who debated the Sushant Singh Rajput case ad nauseam on TV channels seem to be intent on proving there was no rape despite the girl’s own statement on camera before her death.

Saamana also criticised the inaction of opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh when a national leader, like Rahul Gandhi, was roughed up. Harking back to actor Kangana Ranaut, it also questioned the silence of news channel anchors. If a country that was riled up over a 400-500-year-old Babri structure, would fall silent over the violation of a woman’s body then it would lose its identity, the editorial averred. It also said that voters had become “slaves” and asked for forgiveness from the 19-year-old victim.

