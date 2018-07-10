June to September: Mumbai already received 54 percent of expected average rain, says BMC

The official added that while the BMC had identified 225 chronic water-logging spots, waterlogging has not been reported at around 120 places. The official added that while the BMC had identified 225 chronic water-logging spots, waterlogging has not been reported at around 120 places.

As heavy rains lashed the city on Monday morning, BMC officials claimed that Mumbai has already received, until Sunday, almost 54 per cent of the average rainfall expected between June and September. “The city has received rainfall only for 20 days. Due to the various works undertaken by the civic body, the railway services haven’t been disrupted even once so far. Though waterlogging was reported at a few places, it was pumped out immediately,” said an official.

The official added that while the BMC had identified 225 chronic water-logging spots, waterlogging has not been reported at around 120 places.

“Apart from five pumping stations, 144 de-watering pumps were in operation to pump out the water in the sea. So far, 37,550 million litre of water has been pumped out, which is more than the water stock of 35,744 million litres from the Vihar and Tulsi lakes.”

With the incessant rainfall for the past few days, Tulsi lake, one of the seven lakes that supplies drinking water to the city, started overflowing from 7.30 am on Monday. This is the first lake to overflow this season.

Officials said that Tulsi lake, the smallest of the seven lakes, had started overflowing last year on August 14. It is one of the two lakes located in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The other is Vihar lake.

The official said that while the city requires 14.47 lakh million litres water for next year, the total water stock of the seven lakes has reached 5,50,601 million litres on Monday. In 2017, the total water stock as on July 9 was 6,76,051 million litres. Vihar lake 2.11 m away from its full supply mark, he added.

