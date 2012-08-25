Jundal remanded in police custody

A special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court on Friday sent alleged Lashkar-e-Toiba operative Abu Jundal in police custody till September 3 in the 2006 Aurangabad arms haul case. The court also rejected his request to be permitted to talk to his parents after the Anti- Terrorism Squad (ATS) said they could not allow Jundal to speak to his parents frequently for security reasons. The ATS told the court that investigations in the case are on but they cannot presently reveal what investigations are being conducted.

Jundal had escaped from the police during the raid and is later said to have fled first to Bangladesh and then to Pakistan. He was brought to Mumbai last month after a Delhi court granted Maharashtra ATS his custody.

