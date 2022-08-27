Jumbo Covid centres’ equipment likely to be used in new hospitals of Mumbai

While the BMC is dismantling its jumbo Covid-19 facilities after a dip in cases, the civic body plans to use most of the beds, ventilators and oxygen tanks from these centres in the 16 upcoming hospitals in Mumbai as well as in other state hospitals.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said the equipment is being stored in godowns.

In May, it was decided that a small part of the equipment from the jumbo centres would also be shifted to the peripheral hospitals and the four medical colleges. Work has already started in this regard.

“We are constructing 16 new hospitals in Mumbai. While a 11-storey building is coming up in the Nair hospital complex, a new building is coming up in Sion hospital complex. Also, we have sanctioned a new hospital at Siddharth Nagar in Goregaon and another at Chandivali. A super-speciality hospital is coming up in Bhandup,” Chahal told The Indian Express.

“We have not ordered equipment for any of these upcoming hospitals,” he added.

However, an official said, “The ventilators and oxygen units are very delicate. Ventilators can malfunction if they are stored in godowns for a long time and there is dampness and moisture. We have to disburse them as soon as possible.’’

Rajesh Dere, dean of the BKC jumbo centre, which had 2,248 beds, 152 ventilators and two oxygen tanks, said: “Whatever was given by MMRDA will be returned and the equipment given by BMC is being shifted to peripheral hospitals and the four colleges.”

Advertisement

Additional commissioner (Health) Sanjeev Kumar said, “As we had to prepare for the worst during the pandemic, some excess equipment remained unused. We have to use them now in our new or district hospitals.’’

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

The BMC has shut down jumbo facilities at Kanjurmarg, Dahisar, NESCO, Mulund, BKC, Malad and Richardson Cruddas at Byculla. The facility at Worli dome has been taken over by a private company.

Advertisement

The only major facility that is still operational is at Seven Hills hospital in Andheri. Its dean, Dr Balkrishna Adsul, said, “While the number of patients have decreased, we have 1,850 beds, 300-bed ICU and 198 ventilators.”