July rainfall nears 1,000 mm mark in Mumbai; extremely heavy rain forecast in Maharashtra

With the heavy downpour in Mumbai, the July rainfall is nearing the 1,000 mm mark. Mumbai, which has continuously recorded rainfall since July 1, has received 952 mm of rainfall till Wednesday evening, 48 mm short of 1,000 mm. The average July rainfall for Mumbai is 855.7 mm.

More rainfall is in store for the Konkan region (including Mumbai) and the adjoining areas of Madhya Maharashtra as the weather bureau has issued an orange alert till July 14, after which rains are expected to ease. According to the 48-hour forecast for Mumbai, moderate rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely. Occasional strong winds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are also very likely.

After a brief three-day reduction in rainfall intensity, rain activity picked up in the city on Tuesday night. In 24 hours, Mumbai recorded 44.6 mm rainfall, categorised as moderate.

The intermittent intense spell was recorded throughout Wednesday in Mumbai. In nine hours, the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 66 mm rain while the Colaba observatory recorded 50 mm rainfall in the same period.

“Intense rainfall activity over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra is expected to continue till July 14 with gradual reduction later. Widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected over the region in this period. Parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha are also very likely to receive widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places,” stated the forecast.

According to the district forecast and warning, an orange alert indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur (ghat areas) and Satara (ghat areas) on Thursday.

Extremely heavy rainfall is very likely in Palghar, Pune and Nashik on Thursdsay. The district administrations announced the closure of educational institutions in Palghar and Pune on Thursday following the red alert.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The southwest monsoon continued to be vigorous over Maharashtra, resulting in intense spells, especially over Konkan and ghat areas of the central part of the state. In addition, there is a well-marked low pressure located over the south Odisha coast and the monsoon trough continues to run to the south of its normal position leading to moisture incursion towards the state.

Rains that have persisted since July 1 have also recharged the dams with Modak Sagar lake in Shahapur overflowing on Wednesday afternoon. It was the first among seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai to overflow this season. Water in the seven lakes is now at 56 per cent of the total capacity (14.47 lakh million litres).