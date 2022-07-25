This July is Mumbai’s third rainiest since 2015

With a week to go before July ends, Mumbai has received 1,207 mm rainfall this month as on Monday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory. This is the third highest amount of rainfall the city has received in a July since 2015.

At 1,502.6 mm, Mumbai received the most rainfall in a July in 2020 followed by 1,464.8 mm in 2019. With the heavy downpour in the city on the first 13 days this month, rain in July met the average of 919.9 mm rain on July 12 this year. This is also significant as June recorded below-average rain at 292 mm instead of 526.3 mm.

Since last week, rainfall intensity has reduced in the city with no heavy spells recorded over the past few days. The southwest monsoon is set to enter the season’s first break-phase starting July 27, bringing respite to flood-hit districts in Maharashtra and Gujarat. In this phase, rainfall activity will largely be concentrated along the Himalayan foothills.

The IMD in its district forecast for the next five days has indicated only light to moderate rains for the city. The total rainfall recorded this season by the Santacruz observatory is 1,499.5 mm, which is 270.1 mm above normal.

Meanwhile, water stock in the lakes supplying to Mumbai has touched 89 per cent from 10 per cent less than a month ago. The overall water stock is also higher compared to the past two years — at 64.73 per cent in 2021 and 31.21 per cent in 2020. Total water stock by the end of September needs to be at 14.47 lakh million litres for the city to go without a water cut till the next monsoon. The current water stock is at 12.89 lakh million litres.