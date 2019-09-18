Julio Ribeiro praises Gadkari for steep traffic violation fines

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Julio Ribeiro lauded Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari for amending the Motor Vehicles Act and introducing steep fines for traffic rules violations.

Ribeiro, who is a trustee of the Public Concern for Governance Trust (PCGT), wrote a letter to Gadkari on September 13 noting that politicians are the forefront of opposing the amendments. Maharashtra has put the implementation of the fines on hold.

“Our experience in the PCGT has been that politicians have themselves broken the law and PCGT has pointed this out not only to the culprits but also to the Chief Ministers concerned,” wrote Ribeiro.

Ribeiro told Gadkari that the PCGT has enlisted National Service Scheme students to “spread the message of good governance by respecting all laws and to start with small laws like traffic laws in their own colleges and among their own students”.

In consultation with traffic police, the PCGT has collected pledges not to break traffic rules from more than 30,000 students across Mumbai, Ribeiro said in his letter.