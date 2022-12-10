Juhu woman’s murder: Probe against SI for not acting on her complaints

Juhu police are probing a police sub-inspector for not acting on two complaints given by a 74-year-old Juhu resident against her son and servant, who allegedly murdered her within days.

Barely days after she lodged the complaints at Juhu police station, Veena Kapoor was murdered allegedly by her son Sachin Kapoor (43) and their help Chotu. Veena had lodged the complaints with police on November 23 and 30. She was murdered on December 6. Sachin and Chotu have been arrested.

A showcause notice has been served on the sub-inspector (S-I), asking him to explain what action he took on the complaints. DCP (Zone 9) Anil Paraskar confirmed the development.

After Veena’s first complaint on November 23, a woman assistant police inspector (API) had called Sachin to the police station. He, however, said he was out of town and that it was a civil matter for which he had visited police stations several times. The API then asked the sub-inspector to investigate the complaint.

Veena, Sachin and Chotu alias Lalukumar Mandal (25) lived in a 4-BHK flat at Kalpataru Society in Juhu. Veena has another son who stays in the US. Veena and Sachin were embroiled in a civil case over their property, which is pending in the Bombay High Court. After allegedly killing his mother by assaulting her with a baseball bat, Sachin and Chotu wrapped her body in plastic and put it in a carton, which they carried in a car and threw it down a valley in Matheran. The murder came to light after Veena’s elder son based in the US tried calling her but got no response. He alerted the building’s watchman who then informed Juhu police. Sachin confessed to the crime and led police to her mother’s body.

Anil Lalla, Veena’s lawyer, said, “The (complaint) letters were delivered by my office to Juhu police station. So they knew what was happening… she could have survived. We wish we could have saved her life. We had filed non-cognisable complaints and were going to file a case of domestic violence but this happened suddenly.”

The first letter states that the victim requested police to register an FIR against her son for issuing death threats. It states 10 different ways in which Sachin was allegedly harassing his mother. The letter alleged that Sachin owns four flats, which he has given on rent, and wanted to grab the 4-BHK flat and hired Chotu to harass his mother.

The second letter of November 30 states, “This is in continuation of our earlier letter dated November 23. … no concrete steps are taken to remove a stranger by name Chotu who has made the life of our client miserable since long by disconnecting her power supply in the middle of the night so that our client is restless, loses her sleep and is put to tremendous inconvenience.”