scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Juhu woman’s murder: Probe against SI for not acting on her complaints

Barely days after she lodged the complaints at Juhu police station, Veena Kapoor was murdered allegedly by her son Sachin Kapoor (43) and their help Chotu. Veena had lodged the complaints with police on November 23 and 30. She was murdered on December 6. Sachin and Chotu have been arrested.

A showcause notice has been served on the sub-inspector (S-I), asking him to explain what action he took on the complaints. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Juhu police are probing a police sub-inspector for not acting on two complaints given by a 74-year-old Juhu resident against her son and servant, who allegedly murdered her within days.

Barely days after she lodged the complaints at Juhu police station, Veena Kapoor was murdered allegedly by her son Sachin Kapoor (43) and their help Chotu. Veena had lodged the complaints with police on November 23 and 30. She was murdered on December 6. Sachin and Chotu have been arrested.

A showcause notice has been served on the sub-inspector (S-I), asking him to explain what action he took on the complaints. DCP (Zone 9) Anil Paraskar confirmed the development.

After Veena’s first complaint on November 23, a woman assistant police inspector (API) had called Sachin to the police station. He, however, said he was out of town and that it was a civil matter for which he had visited police stations several times. The API then asked the sub-inspector to investigate the complaint.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘National Party’ or ‘The ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘National Party’ or ‘The ...
What Mallika Sarabhai’s The Conference of the Birds has to say abou...Premium
What Mallika Sarabhai’s The Conference of the Birds has to say abou...
In Gujarat, Congress cave-in clears road for Modi 2024, sends a message t...Premium
In Gujarat, Congress cave-in clears road for Modi 2024, sends a message t...
‘Sexually explicit’ video case: WhatsApp tells HC can’t take it down ‘unl...Premium
‘Sexually explicit’ video case: WhatsApp tells HC can’t take it down ‘unl...

Veena, Sachin and Chotu alias Lalukumar Mandal (25) lived in a 4-BHK flat at Kalpataru Society in Juhu. Veena has another son who stays in the US. Veena and Sachin were embroiled in a civil case over their property, which is pending in the Bombay High Court. After allegedly killing his mother by assaulting her with a baseball bat, Sachin and Chotu wrapped her body in plastic and put it in a carton, which they carried in a car and threw it down a valley in Matheran. The murder came to light after Veena’s elder son based in the US tried calling her but got no response. He alerted the building’s watchman who then informed Juhu police. Sachin confessed to the crime and led police to her mother’s body.

Anil Lalla, Veena’s lawyer, said, “The (complaint) letters were delivered by my office to Juhu police station. So they knew what was happening… she could have survived. We wish we could have saved her life. We had filed non-cognisable complaints and were going to file a case of domestic violence but this happened suddenly.”

The first letter states that the victim requested police to register an FIR against her son for issuing death threats. It states 10 different ways in which Sachin was allegedly harassing his mother. The letter alleged that Sachin owns four flats, which he has given on rent, and wanted to grab the 4-BHK flat and hired Chotu to harass his mother.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

The second letter of November 30 states, “This is in continuation of our earlier letter dated November 23. … no concrete steps are taken to remove a stranger by name Chotu who has made the life of our client miserable since long by disconnecting her power supply in the middle of the night so that our client is restless, loses her sleep and is put to tremendous inconvenience.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-12-2022 at 03:20:37 am
Next Story

Driving Licence applications: Only 46 doctors registered with Mumbai RTO, certificates from others not valid

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close