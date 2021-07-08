Juhu residents to assist cops to prevent robberies, snatchings

The residents will be dedicating two to three hours from their day during evening time for the next one month after which a review will be taken.(Representative Photo)

In a bid to stop cases of robberies and snatchings in the Juhu area and to create a sense of alertness among residents, about 23 local residents of the area have volunteered to assist the Juhu police as “police mitra” and will be donning T-shirts given to them by the police station. They will also follow guidelines for their own safety while assisting cops. At least three cases of high-end mobile snatching were reported this year from Juhu.

Shashikant Mane, senior police inspector of Juhu police station said as Juhu is a posh area with many celebrities from Bollywood staying here, robbers and snatchers come on bikes from different parts of the city to steal costly mobile phones and manage to flee as the Juhu and JVPD areas have over 40 lanes and each lane cannot be guarded.

Mane said, “I have used this initiative in the past too when I was at Sahar police station. Not only does it help police with additional manpower, but it also helps in creating a lot of awareness and alertness among the local residents so such snatching can be prevented. We plan to felicitate those who do commendable work.”

The 23 people, who have registered, have been provided guidelines and a set of dos and don’ts. Their work will be to stand at strategically located nakabandis and assist the cops while they stop vehicles and check the documents. The residents will be dedicating two to three hours from their day during evening time for the next one month after which a review will be taken.