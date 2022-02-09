Juhu Police lodges NC complaint against actor Aditya Pancholi for assaulting producer

The Juhu police lodged a Non-Cognisable (NC) complaint against actor Aditya Pancholi, 57, for allegedly threatening and assaulting producer Sam Fernandes, 41, outside Sun and Sand hotel in Juhu on January 27. The next day, Pancholi lodged a cross NC complaint against Fernandes for abusing and threatening him.

As per a complaint filed by Fernandes, he was working on a movie with Aditya’s son Sooraj Pancholi. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, Fernandes was unable to complete the movie and get funds from other producers.

Fernandes said he had conveyed his concerns to Sooraj and Aditya but the latter did not accept it. He alleged that when they met at the Juhu hotel around 5 pm, Aditya abused and assaulted him. Aditya also threatened that he will not let Fernandes work in the film industry. An hour later, Fernandes approached Juhu police station and lodged a NC against Aditya under sections 323 and 506 of IPC for assault and criminal intimidation.

The next day, Aditya lodged a complaint under sections 504 and 506 of IPC for intentional insult and criminal intimidation.

Aditya alleged in his complaint that Fernandes took money to make a movie, but did not return it even after being asked several times. When they met at the hotel, Fernandes allegedly verbally abused him and said he will not return the money.