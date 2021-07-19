Juhu Police arrest two, seize 58 kg ganja

The drugs, worth around Rs 11.54 lakh, was seized from the house of the accused. (Representational)

Juhu Police on Saturday arrested two people and seized 58 kilograms of marijuana from the Nehru Nagar slums in Vile Parle.

Police said the duo — identified as Mohan Banshilal Rathod (48) and Maruti Ganpat Janbandhu (65) — got the drugs from Telangana to sell it in Mumbai.

Senior police inspector Shashikant Mane of Juhu police station said, “Janbhandu illegally procured the drugs from Telangana and got them to Mumbai by train. He would keep the stock near the toilet and keep an eye on it. By this, he would ensure that they are not caught with the drugs. On reaching their destination, Janbhandu would pick the stock and get off the train.”

The police added that Janbhandu would hand the drugs over to Rathod in Mumbai. Police had received a tip-off regarding the same and had laid a trap to arrest the duo.

The drugs, worth around Rs 11.54 lakh, was seized from the house.

Police said Janbhandu had brought drugs to Mumbai several times in the past and they were trying to find the source of the drugs.