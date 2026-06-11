Four senior citizens among eight rescued after fire erupts in a Juhu high-rise

The blaze was extinguished around 11.30 am and a total six engines were pressed into fire fighting operation. (Special Arrangement)

Eight persons including four senior citizens were rescued after a fire broke out in a residential building on Thursday (June 11) morning at Andheri’s Juhu on Thursday. The blaze broke out at the residential Manisha Building around 7.43 am in the morning.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials, the fire originated from the electrical duct located in the sixth floor of the twelve storied building, following which Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials were deployed into rescue operation.

The eight injured had inhaled smoke emitted from the fire and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Of the total people who were admitted, six of them are under treatment, while two of them are under observation.