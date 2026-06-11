Four senior citizens among eight rescued after fire erupts in a Juhu high-rise

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Eight persons including four senior citizens were rescued after a fire broke out in a residential building on Thursday (June 11) morning at Andheri’s Juhu on Thursday. The blaze broke out at the residential Manisha Building around 7.43 am in the morning.
According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials, the fire originated from the electrical duct located in the sixth floor of the twelve storied building, following which Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials were deployed into rescue operation.
The eight injured had inhaled smoke emitted from the fire and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Of the total people who were admitted, six of them are under treatment, while two of them are under observation.
The injured have been identified as, Kokila Zaveri (91), Gautam Zaveri (86), Sarla Dharu (80). Alpa (63), Nipul (52), Richa Gupta (44), Rahil (36) and Anusha (35).
“The blaze remained confined within the electrical installation of the building, the injured were residents living on the sixth floor, who had inhaled smoke. For safety measures they were taking for treatment and were discharged after check up. The two injured persons are in a stable state, but currently kept under observation,” an official said.
The blaze was extinguished around 11.30 am and a total six engines were pressed into fire fighting operation.
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