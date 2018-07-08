Juhu drowning: Body of fourth boy found after 36 hours

Almost 36 hours after he drowned at Juhu beach along with three friends, the body of Faisal Sayyed (17) was recovered from behind JW Mariott hotel, some 600 metres from Juhu Chowpatty where he had drowned on Thursday. Faisal’s body was the last to be recovered at 1.30 am on Saturday.

According to Juhu police, an accidental death report has been filed at Juhu police station. “Around 1.30 am, his body was found covered in plastic and garbage,” said Bunty Rao, a lifeguard at the beach. On Thursday, he had left for Juhu beach at 3.30 pm with six other friends to play football. “Everyone knew there was a high tide alert. But these boys used to frequent the beach,” said Rafique Metar, father of another deceased boy Nazir.

