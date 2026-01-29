Two cleaners arrested for stealing valuables from businessman’s house in Juhu

The Juhu police arrested two workers on Wednesday for allegedly stealing gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 5.3 lakh from the residence of a businessman in Juhu when the owner had gone out of state.

The accused, identified as Vijay Devendra, 34, and Shakti Shankar Mandal, 30, both live in the Nehru Nagar area in Juhu. Devendra works as a cleaner in a residential apartment in Juhu while Mandal works as a cleaner at an NGO.

According to the police, the complainant, N Patel, 76, lives in a bungalow situated on Road No. 6 on JVPD scheme in Juhu along with his wife while their son lives abroad. The family is into the business of rubber production and the couple had gone to Gujarat on January 1 for some work. Sensing an opportunity, the accused climbed on the backside wall and entered the bungalow. They broke open the door and stole cash, gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 5.3 lakh from the cupboard in the bedroom on the first floor.