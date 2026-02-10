Juhu beach waves turn electric blue at night. Here’s the science behind the viral sight

Videos showing bright blue waves rolling onto Mumbai’s Juhu beach at night have gone viral on social media. (ANI File Photo)

Over the last few days, videos showing bright blue waves rolling onto Mumbai’s Juhu beach at night have gone viral on social media. While the sight has surprised many visitors, the phenomenon, though striking, is a natural process caused by tiny marine organisms and has been recorded earlier along parts of Maharashtra’s coastline.

Why do the waves look blue?

The glowing effect is caused by a natural phenomenon often called a “blue tide”. It happens when very small marine organisms known as phytoplankton, especially a type called dinoflagellates, light up when disturbed.

When waves crash or move, these organisms release a blue glow through a chemical reaction inside their bodies, making the sea appear illuminated.