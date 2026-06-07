A 16-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh, who had come to Mumbai for a vacation, drowned after being swept away by strong waves at Juhu Beach on Friday evening. Despite rescue attempts by his friends, the teenager could not be saved.
“My cousin brother and I were swimming near Sarfaraz Khan at Juhu Beach on Friday. We were not very far from the shore when suddenly huge waves started hitting one after another. Sarfaraz was dragged deeper into the sea. He screamed for help and raised his hand. We tried to rescue him, but the current was so strong that we too began drowning. Somehow, we managed to push ourselves back towards the shore and survived,” said 23-year-old Takalluf Khan, a friend of the deceased.
The victim, Sarfaraz Khan, was a school dropout and a native of Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh. He had arrived in Mumbai two weeks ago to spend his vacation with his cousin, Kharman Ali, 35, a fruit vendor residing in the Sakinaka area.
Kharman Ali was asleep at home on Friday afternoon when Sarfaraz left with his friends. At around 3 pm, Sarfaraz, along with Mohammed Kaif Khan, 23, his twin brother Takalluf Khan, 23, and Zababul Hasan, 21, travelled by auto-rickshaw to Juhu Beach, reaching there around 4 pm. While Kaif remained on the shore to watch over their belongings, Sarfaraz, Takalluf and Zababul entered the water. Around 4.30 pm, Sarfaraz suddenly began shouting for help after being caught in strong waves, said Kaif.
“When Takalluf and Zababul failed to reach him, they ran towards people nearby seeking assistance. Lifeguards rushed to the spot and pulled Sarfaraz out of the water after a search of a few minutes, but by then he had stopped breathing,” said Kaif. The incident occurred near the JW Marriott Hotel at Juhu Chowpatty. An ambulance was immediately called and Sarfaraz was rushed to Cooper Hospital. However, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.
The Santacruz police visited the spot, conducted a panchnama and registered an accidental death report. Following a post-mortem examination at Cooper Hospital, the body was handed over to the family. “Sarfaraz had come to Mumbai to spend his vacation. He was my paternal aunt’s son. I was sleeping when he left home; otherwise, I would not have allowed him to go. It is a very tragic incident. I have informed his parents, and his body will be taken to our native village for the last rites,” said Kharman Ali.
Senior Inspector Yogesh Shinde of Santacruz police station said, “Beachgoers are repeatedly warned against entering the sea during unsafe conditions. Police personnel and lifeguards had asked people not to enter the water. However, after officers moved to another part of the beach, some of them went into the sea. The victim did not know how to swim and had come to Mumbai from his native place for a visit. The body has been handed over to his family members,” Shinde said.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness.
Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai).
Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including:
Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust.
Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations.
Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events.
Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements.
Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More