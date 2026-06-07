Came to spend vacation, teen dies after drowning at Juhu beach 

A 16-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh, who had come to Mumbai for a vacation, drowned after being swept away by strong waves at Juhu Beach on Friday evening. Despite rescue attempts by his friends, the teenager could not be saved.

“My cousin brother and I were swimming near Sarfaraz Khan at Juhu Beach on Friday. We were not very far from the shore when suddenly huge waves started hitting one after another. Sarfaraz was dragged deeper into the sea. He screamed for help and raised his hand. We tried to rescue him, but the current was so strong that we too began drowning. Somehow, we managed to push ourselves back towards the shore and survived,” said 23-year-old Takalluf Khan, a friend of the deceased.