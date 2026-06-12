Labourer dies at Juhu beach after falling under landscaping machine

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A 45-year old contractual worker appointed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) lost her life on Friday morning at Juhu Beach after being crushed under a bobcat machine, which is being used by the civic authorities for cleaning garbage from the sand surface of Mumbai’s beaches.
According to the civic body’s disaster control department, the incident took place on Friday morning around 10.30 am. The bobcat machine comprises a compact track that is fitted with a specialised sand cleaning attachment called the bucket. This bucket collects the garbage and sediments deposited on the sand surface of the beach and transports it into garbage vans.
“During the cleaning operation, the worker was sitting on the bucket. The vehicle hit a pothole and the lady fell in front and was run over by the vehicle,” an official told the Indian Express.
“The driver realised this and pressed the brakes immediately, however the victim was injured fatally and was transported to Cooper hospital where she was declared dead,” the official added. The deceased have been identified as Angamma Devendra (45) and civic officials said that she was appointed through a private NGO. The authorities stated that a statement of the driver will be recorded for investigation.
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