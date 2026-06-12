Labourer dies at Juhu beach after falling under landscaping machine

According to the civic body's disaster control department, the incident took place on Friday morning around 10.30 am. (File Photo)

A 45-year old contractual worker appointed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) lost her life on Friday morning at Juhu Beach after being crushed under a bobcat machine, which is being used by the civic authorities for cleaning garbage from the sand surface of Mumbai’s beaches.

According to the civic body’s disaster control department, the incident took place on Friday morning around 10.30 am. The bobcat machine comprises a compact track that is fitted with a specialised sand cleaning attachment called the bucket. This bucket collects the garbage and sediments deposited on the sand surface of the beach and transports it into garbage vans.