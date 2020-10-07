Judicial custody of Rhea, Showik extended till Oct 20

Actress Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in August. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others arrested in the drugs case till October 20.

The accused were previously sent to judicial custody till October 6. The special court extended their custody by another two weeks. Rhea was arrested on September 8 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Her bail plea was rejected by the special court, following which she filed an appeal before the Bombay High Court.

Justice Sarang V Kotwal of the Bombay High Court will pronounce on Wednesday orders on the bail pleas of Rhea and Showik along with alleged drug peddler Abdel Basit Parihar, Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook Dipesh Sawant and his domestic help Samuel Miranda. Their bail pleas were rejected by the special court on September 11.

Meanwhile, the High Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing on a plea filed by Rajput’s sisters Priyanka and Meetu seeking to quash the FIR lodged against them following a complaint by Rhea to next week citing ‘no urgency’. A division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice M S Karnik heard the plea through videoconference filed through advocate Madhav Thorat.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.