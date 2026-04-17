JSW, Raheja among four bidders in race to acquire BMC’s prime Worli plot

Friday was the last day of closing bids and civic officials said that four players — Shapoorji Pallonji Group, K Raheja Corporation, JSW Group and Keystone Realtors – have shown interest in acquiring the plot. (Source: File)

Four major real estate project developers are in the race to acquire the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) prime six-acre Century Mill plots located at Worli in Mumbai’s island city. The BMC had in December last year invited bids to lease out the land parcel for a period of 30 years.

Meanwhile, Friday was the last day of closing bids and civic officials said that four players — Shapoorji Pallonji Group, K Raheja Corporation, JSW Group and Keystone Realtors – have shown interest in acquiring the plot.

Civic authorities said that the plot will be handed over to the selected developer on ‘as-is’ condition following which it will be the responsibility of the realtor to develop the plot on its own cost.