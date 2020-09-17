JSS Road closed partially for traffic after cave-in

Work on to fill the cave-in on JSS Road in Girgaum on Wednesday. (Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Jagannath Shankar Sheth (JSS) Road in Girgaum will be closed to traffic for at least three days after a portion of the road, where Metro construction is going on, caved in.

“There is a small cave-in at JSS Road near the northern end of Girgaum station due to ingress of water leading to some ground loss. The 100-metre portion from Thakurdwar Junction to Kranti Nagar will remain closed for two-three days for safety reasons,” an MMRCL spokesperson said. “MMRCL is continuously monitoring all the buildings in the nearby area to ensure safety,” the spokesperson added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd