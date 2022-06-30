scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 30, 2022
JP Nadda: Devendra Fadnavis has to be Maharashtra deputy CM

The announcement comes hours after Devendra Fadnavis, in a press conference, announced that Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde will be the next chief minister while he would not be a part of the government.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 30, 2022 7:25:19 pm
devendra fadnavis deputy cm maharashtraFormer Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has been asked to join the new Maharashtra government as deputy chief minister. Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey

BJP president JP Nadda Thursday announced that the party’s central leadership has decided that former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will have to be a part of the new Maharashtra government as its deputy chief minister.

“”Fadnavis has just now announced that Eknath Shinde will be the CM of Maharashtra and he will not be the part of the government, it shows the character of our party and our leader and that we are not working for power but for our ideology… BJP’s central leadership, however, has decided that Fadnavis should become a part of the government. So, I made a personal request to him and the Central leadership has said Devendra Fadnavis should take charge as Deputy CM of Maharashtra…,” Nadda said.

Maharashtra crisis |liveSwearing-in ceremony of Eknath Shinde as new Maharashtra CM

The announcement comes hours after Fadnavis, in a press conference, announced that Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde will be the next chief minister while he would not be a part of the government. Shinde is set to take oath at 7.30 pm this evening.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a tweet, said: “On the behest of BJP president JP Nadda, Devendra Fadnavis has decided to join the government in the interest of the state of Maharashtra and its people. This decision is a sign of his true loyalty and service towards Maharashtra. For this I heartily congratulate him.”

