JP Nadda: Devendra Fadnavis has to be Maharashtra deputy CM

BJP president JP Nadda Thursday announced that the party’s central leadership has decided that former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will have to be a part of the new Maharashtra government as its deputy chief minister.

“”Fadnavis has just now announced that Eknath Shinde will be the CM of Maharashtra and he will not be the part of the government, it shows the character of our party and our leader and that we are not working for power but for our ideology… BJP’s central leadership, however, has decided that Fadnavis should become a part of the government. So, I made a personal request to him and the Central leadership has said Devendra Fadnavis should take charge as Deputy CM of Maharashtra…,” Nadda said.

#WATCH | “…BJP’s central leadership has decided that Devendra Fadnavis should become a part of the Govt. So, made a personal request to him and Central leadership has said that Devendra Fadnvais should take charge as Deputy CM of Maharashtra..,” BJP national president JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/Gxmt4zurym — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

The announcement comes hours after Fadnavis, in a press conference, announced that Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde will be the next chief minister while he would not be a part of the government. Shinde is set to take oath at 7.30 pm this evening.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a tweet, said: “On the behest of BJP president JP Nadda, Devendra Fadnavis has decided to join the government in the interest of the state of Maharashtra and its people. This decision is a sign of his true loyalty and service towards Maharashtra. For this I heartily congratulate him.”