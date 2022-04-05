Joyride turns tragic, two college students killed in accident on highway

A JOYRIDE on the highway after a Sunday night dinner turned tragic for three college friends after two of them were killed in a road accident while the third escaped with minor injuries. The car, driven by one of the three friends, veered out of control due to speeding and crashed with a pillar on the Western Express Highway in Jogeshwari (East) on Monday morning.

Police said they have collected blood samples to find out if the driver was in an inebriated condition but said prima facie the accident was due to speeding with no other signs of drunk driving.

The incident took place around 1.15 am on the northbound stretch of the highway near Ismail Yusuf College below the skywalk. The deceased are identified as Harsh Mohite (20), who was seated in the front seat and his friend Smith Gaur (20). The third friend, Ryan Ronalds (20), a second-year BSC IT student has been made a complainant in the case.

Police said all three friends studied in different colleges but lived in the same locality in Borivali. After having dinner together at a restaurant in Borivali the three decided to go for a joyride. Gaur was driving the vehicle. The three went till Vile Parle and then took a U-turn to return home. “The car was speeding, and the driver was driving it rashly. The car hit the skywalk’s pillar on the WEH and fell a few meters down on the service road. Mohite suffered internal injuries and Gaur suffered multiple injuries, including head injuries. They were rushed to the nearby trauma care hospital where two of them were declared dead,” said a police officer from Jogeshwari police station.