Three named in Gauri Lankesh murder held in terror probe

The Maharashtra ATS has arrested three persons, named as accused in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Karnataka, to probe their involvement in the alleged plot by members of the right-wing Hindu organisations to carry out bomb blast in major cities.

Amol Kale, Amit Baddi and Ganesh Miskin, who were lodged in a prison in Karnataka, were arrested and produced before the special court in Mumbai on Saturday by the ATS. The investigators claimed that the three men were involved in the conspiracy along with the previously arrested accused to target persons and places which are “against Hindu culture”.

The ATS claimed that the group, from whom firearms and crude bombs were allegedly recovered, had conspired to attack a music festival in Pune and the film, Padmaavat, which released earlier this year.

The ATS claimed that Kale had given instructions to the other two accused at whose behest they had been involved in the conspiracy. The court said there was prima facie nexus between the three accused and the others previously arrested and sent them to ATS’ custody till October 12.

