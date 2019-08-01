Jolt to NCP, its Mumbai unit chief joins Shiv Sena

IN A major setback to the NCP ahead of the Assembly polls, former minister of state for housing and party’s Mumbai president, Sachin Ahir, joined the Shiv Sena on Thursday.

Ahir, who was a minister in the previous Congress-NCP government in the state, joined the Sena in Mumbai in the presence of its party president Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray. He maintained he is joining the Sena to ensure “development of cities” in Maharashtra.

Welcoming Ahir into the party-fold, Uddhav said that splitting other political parties was not the Sena’s tendency. “I want Sena to grow but not at the cost of morals and ethics,” he told mediapersons, without naming any party, at his residence Matoshree.

Uddhav said Ahir’s entry has not just strengthened the party but the also the Marathi and Hindu population. “Decisions on inducting new people into the party are taken after considering what responsibility will they be given,” he added.

Sources in the Sena said that Ahir’s entry assumes significance as the party is looking for a safe seat for Aaditya, who is keen on contesting the Assembly polls. At present, the Worli seat is represented by Sena’s Sunil Shinde, who had defeated Ahir in the 2014 state polls. While Ahir had won the seat in 2009 by defeating the Sena candidate, he was likely to contest from Worli this time as well on a NCP ticket.

“With Ahir joining the party, it is now clear that Aditya will most likely contest from Worli,” said a Sena leader, adding that the party’s initial plan was to induct Ahir into party ahead of the polls. “But it was decided to induct him as soon as possible. Now, Ahir is likely to be involved in poll preparations.”

Aaditya, who completed the first phase of statewide Jan Ashirwad Yatra in north Maharashtra, had said he is open to contesting state polls and also expressed his “wish” to be the chief minister in an interview with The Indian Express last week. Sena leaders have also been projecting him as their next CM candidate.

Asked about Sena’s chief ministerial candidate, Uddhav said it will be decided after the state polls. “Some things are discussed between me and (CM) Devendra Fadnavis and we then take decisions,” said Uddhav. He added the decision on whether Ahir would be fielded from Worli or Byculla constituencies in Mumbai would be announced at an appropriate time.

Aaditya, who played a key role in bringing Ahir into the party fold, said: “Not because he is from the NCP but a leader belonging to the same age group will help us expand the party and to build a new Maharashtra.” He added that he has been in touch with Ahir since both of them were working on similar issues for Mumbai and Maharashtra. “I asked him to join the Sena and arranged a meeting with Uddhavji,” he said.

Ahir, meanwhile, said that he has not joined Sena with any expectations. “I will not break the NCP but will work to expand the Sena across the state,” he said, adding that many NCP workers from Mumbai and Maharashtra are in touch with him to join the Sena.

“Sharad Pawar will always remain in my heart. But I have now Aaditya and Uddhavji’s strength in my body to work for the Shiv Sena,” said Ahir, adding that he took the decision due to the prevailing political situation in Maharashtra.

Asked whether he informed Pawar about his decision, Ahir said, “I met him in last week and gave a factual position on my constituency. But I could not tell him about this as I didn’t have the courage. I had given him and other senior NCP leaders an indication about my move. While some of them resisted, others supported my decision considering the existing political scenario.”

While maintaining that urbanisation is happening on large scale in Maharashtra, he added: “Most of the municipal corporations are with Shiv Sena. Since I worked as MoS Housing, I can use my expertise for the development of cities. So, I took the decision to work for the development of cities by joining the Sena.”