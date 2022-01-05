Joint director in MSSDS held by ACB

Anil Jadhav, a Class I officer posted as a joint director in Maharashtra State Skill Development Society (MSSDS), has been arrested by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) after he was caught accepting a bribe on Tuesday.

An ACB team is conducting a house search to find out if the accused has assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Jadhav was caught at MSSDS’s office in Kherwadi in Bandra (East) accepting Rs 5 lakh from the complainant.

The complainant is the co-owner of a private academy that conducts courses for students through MSSDS. In July last year, part payment was made by MSSDS to the academy for their services, and the complainant had made an application to Jadhav to clear the payment. Jadhav allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh to clear the dues. On December 7 the complainant wrote to the ACB against Jadhav. The ACB verified his claims on December 14, and subsequently laid a trap at MSSDS’s office.