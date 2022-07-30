Job racket busted, 3 held for duping 22 people of Rs 20 lakh

The Mumbai crime branch Tuesday arrested three persons for allegedly duping 22 people of Rs 20 lakh by promising them jobs in foreign countries. According to police, the three accused, identified as Manish Pandey, Sai Ameen and Hrishikesh Nalawade, were co-ordinating with the complainant who is a job recruitment agent.

The trio had promised the complainant that they would get jobs in foreign countries for 22 persons and took Rs 20.5 lakh from her. However, they kept delaying the process on various pretexts till the complainant realised that they were cheating her.

The complainant then approached the Mumbai Police. A police team tracked them to Vashi where two of the accused were staying. After their alleged role was confirmed in the case, they were placed under arrest, an officer said.