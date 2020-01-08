JNU violence: Protesters evicted from Gateway call off stir, 350 booked for unlawful assembly

Protesters leave after Azad Maidan after showing their IDs to police. (Photo: Prashant Nadkar) Protesters leave after Azad Maidan after showing their IDs to police. (Photo: Prashant Nadkar)

Around 30 hours after holding fort at the Gateway of India since Sunday midnight, students on Tuesday afternoon called off their protest against the attack on students at JNU campus. This was after they were herded by the Mumbai Police from the Gateway to Azad Maidan in police vans early morning. The protesting students were detained for six hours and allowed to leave only after officers wrote down the names of each student and verified their ID proofs.

Later in the evening, the Colaba police filed an FIR against activists Suvarna Salve, Firoz Mithiborwala, Umar Khalid and others on charges of unlawful assembly. Another FIR was filed against writer Mehak Mirza Prabhu for holding a banner with the message ‘Free Kashmir’.

The MRA Marg police, meanwhile, booked 33 named and around 350 unnamed protesters. Those named in the FIR included Salve, Mithiborwala, Khalid, activist Bilal Khan, advocate Mihir Desai, TISS professor Meena Gopal and advocate Lara Jesani. The FIR stated that slogans like ‘Jay Bheem’, ‘Amit Shah Murdabad’, ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ and ‘Modi sarkar murdabad’ were raised by the protesters. Another FIR was filed against ABVP students for their protest at Hutatma Chowk.

In a tweet, the Mumbai Police Tuesday said agitators assembling at important south Mumbai location for hours without permission was resulting in traffic congestion and was inconveniencing local residents and tourists.

Around 6 am, policemen began to forcibly take the protesters to police vans, which transported them to Azad Maidan — the designated protest spot in the city. There, the protesters were not allowed to leave until they handed over to the police a list containing the names of all students who had stayed overnight at the Gateway.

To ally fears, DCP (Zone 1) Sangramsing Nishandar told students, “The names are being noted down only to ensure that those who were detained from the Gateway left Azad Maidan safely. It is not for registering an FIR but for making a note.”

The students, refusing to believe the DCP, sat under the sun and refused to furnish their details. Soon after, the organisers of the protest reached out to NCP leader and Minister Jitendra Awhad, who reached Azad Maidan. Awhad, while addressing the students, said, “The police are merely carrying out a formality and no one will be booked.”

Following this, the students started to give their names and other details to the policemen who sat along the barricaded entrance of Azad Maidan. Two policemen deployed at the gates video recorded the entire process.

Additional Commissioner of Police for South Mumbai, Nishith Mishra, told the agitating students, “Photographs are being clicked to have video evidence… it does not mean that students will be booked. We have the students best interest at hearts and their future will not be jeopardised.”

The students met again on Tuesday evening to formulate a plan to carry on with the protest. A student said, “Just because we have called off the ‘Occupy Gateway’ protest does not mean it had failed. We’ll reach out to every household and urge people to come out and protest in a democratic and constitutional way.”

Feroz Mithiborwala of Hum Bharat Ke Log said, “We have protests planned for the entire month — starting from the nationwide strike called by the trade unions, which we will support and ensure that it is a success.”

