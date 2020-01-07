JNU violence: Mumbai Police relocate protesters from Gateway to Azad Maidan

Mumbai Police personnel forcing protesters into a police van at the Gateway of India. They have been relocated to Azad Maidan. Mumbai Police personnel forcing protesters into a police van at the Gateway of India. They have been relocated to Azad Maidan.

The Mumbai Police Tuesday morning evicted those protesting at the Gateway of India, and relocated them to Azad Maidan citing inconvenience to tourists and residents.

Sangramsingh Nishandar, DCP (Zone 1) said: “Roads were getting blocked and locals as well as tourists were facing problems. We had appealed to protesters many times and have now relocated them to Azad Maidan.”

Police forced those protesting into buses and relocated them to Azad Maidan, the city’s protest venue. While the police had earlier requested the protesters to move to another venue, they had refused.

Film writer Mayank Saxena who was at Gateway of India last night, told The Indian Express, “Around 200 of us were at Gateway when nearly a 100 police personnel came at around 6 am. Some of us were asleep and they woke us up asking us to vacate. When we refused, they forcefully made us sit in their van. Some women protestors were manhandled. We have been brought to Azad Maidan and the police is not letting us go, nor are they allowing anyone to come here. However, we have been asking youths to reclaim Gateway.”

On Sunday night, about a hundred people gathered at the Gateway of India to protest the mob violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi earlier that day. Those gathered at the venue said it was an ‘Occupy Gateway’ protest, that would continue indefinitely.

The Gateway of India, located in Colaba opposite the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel – is among the city’s most visited tourist spots.

