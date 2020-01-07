JNU violence reminds me of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, says Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray and Minister Aaditya Thackeray with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Mumbai on Monday. (Express Photo) Uddhav Thackeray and Minister Aaditya Thackeray with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Mumbai on Monday. (Express Photo)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday compared Sunday’s attack on the students in JNU to the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.

Claiming that he would ensure that no such incident occurred in Maharashtra under his watch, Uddhav told mediapersons: “Why had the attackers worn masks? Those who attacked students were cowards. Yesterday’s events reminded me of 26/11 attacks. I will not tolerate such incidents in my state.”

He added that he supported the protests that had erupted in various parts of the country following the JNU attack. “Things that should not happen in our country are bound to be opposed. The police needs to act and identify the perpetrators of these attacks.” Uddhav, however, did not name Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah, maintaining that he did not want to politicise the protests. Asked about demands for Shah’s resignation, he said, “The priority should be to bring the assailants to justice… politics over it can wait.”

Maintaining that he stood by the youth who were protesting, the CM said: “I empathise with their feelings. The youth is the pillar on which the future of our society rests. We need to empower them. I am with them.”

“Do not worry about Maharashtra, as we are sitting here. I would like to assure the youth that no such thing will be allowed in my state,” he added.

“Our youth are not cowards. Don’t ignite a bomb by instigating the youth. If Delhi Police fail to find out the perpetrators of the attack, then they will also be in the dock,” said Uddhav.

His son and Minister Aaditya Thackeray, meanwhile, tweeted: “The violence and brutality faced by students, while protesting, is worrisome. Be it Jamia, be it JNU. Students mustn’t face brutal force! Let them be! These goons must face action. They must be brought to swift justice.”

Congress leader and Minister Ashok Chavan went on to term the violence as an “attack on the freedom of speech”. “It is the Centre’s responsibility to guard students in campuses. An attack on protesting students is inappropriate,” said Chavan, demanding immediate action against perpetrators.

