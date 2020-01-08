JNU violence: 200 students, teachers at IIT-B protest

“We want to reclaim the space to discuss, debate, carry out peaceful protests, which is now being curbed in academic institutions. Institutions should be a place to discuss the most bizarre of ideas…,” said a faculty member of the institute. “We want to reclaim the space to discuss, debate, carry out peaceful protests, which is now being curbed in academic institutions. Institutions should be a place to discuss the most bizarre of ideas…,” said a faculty member of the institute.

Over 200 students and teachers of IIT Bombay on Tuesday came out in protest of violent attacks in JNU. Protesters also read out the preamble of the Constitution.

The group has decided to meet every evening in the campus for the next 10 days to discuss the events that have unfolded in the past few months.

Initiating the discussions, a professor said: “Hatred is not an answer to anything. Every protest is a medium of educating ourselves and others in order to think about the questions we face.”

On CAA-NRC-NPR, another professor said, “With so much of propaganda happening, we need to protest in any way we can. The history should not say that this is what the nation desired.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, a faculty member of the institute said, “We want to reclaim the space to discuss, debate, carry out peaceful protests, which is now being curbed in academic institutions. Institutions should be a place to discuss the most bizarre of ideas…”

