Mumbai: With bun maska, chai, sunscreen, protesters keep the spirit alive at Gate Way of India

Protesters eat amid the demonstration at Gateway of India. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran) Protesters eat amid the demonstration at Gateway of India. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

Flanked by the Gateway of India on one side and the iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel on the other, protesters sit cross-legged on the pavement opposite the hotel, the site of the 26/11 terrorist attack in 2008. The spontaneous protest, sparked by the violent attack on the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) by a masked mob on January 5, started as a candlelight vigil led by students on Sunday midnight. Protesters have continued to sit at the Gateway late into Monday, singing songs and chanting slogans. They have found friends in residents of South Mumbai, who have come to their rescue with food, water, sunscreen, blankets and even medicine, among other basic supplies.

“My friends have been protesting here since yesterday (Sunday) night. I only joined them in the morning, and saw they have been sitting thirsty and hungry,” says Simran Arora, an advertising executive. Along with a friend, Arora started making trips to nearby grocery stores to buy cartons of water and biscuits.

“We have decided not to move from here. Our throats have gone dry but we have decided to continue our protest,” says Mayank Saxena, who has also been protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) for several days now.

One of the protesters, Flavia Louis, a Colaba resident, says she has been dropping by at the Gateway since Sunday night to check if the protesters need anything that she can help with. She brought large water bottles first, and later by Monday afternoon, realised protesters were sitting under the harsh sun for long hours. She got sunscreen lotion and passed it along to protesters who started applying generous amounts, not knowing when the next tube would turn up.

“Several people have been calling and asking us about our needs. Help is pouring in from all sides,” says activist Bilal Khan. At one end of the protest, where a stone fence separates the pavement from the sea, stocks of water bottles, juice cartons and food items have piled up fast. By late afternoon, those sitting at the Gateway of India had to politely refuse as there was no space left to keep bottles and food.

Help has come in the form of local hotels sending chai at regular intervals, bun maska and vada pav, which were crowd favourites, as well as cake and cartons of fruits and juices. “We don’t even know who is sending food, many don’t want to be named. But the supplies have not stopped coming in. Someone sent 500 sandwiches. There are apples, oranges and bananas. There are over 100 white caps, which many wore during the day. A woman just brought three to four jackets in case it gets cold,” said Imitiaz Siddiqui, a resident of Mumbai Central, who was volunteering with some others. He added that arrangements for dinner will also be made.

Another protester, Pratyancha Patodkar, is armed with tampons, medicine, portable chargers, sanitary napkins, oral rehydration solution, biscuits and water to help everyone. Many others took to social media to request and arrange for supplies including T-shirts, mouthwash and mattresses.

“I have been coming and going to collect supplies whenever I run out of something,” she says. She even posted on Twitter, asking people to message her for any refreshments they may need.

Joycia Thorat, attached with the Indian Christian Women Movement, says even the church has condemned the CAA. “The central government has already got a strong indication that people have rejected the CAA. It is time the Prime Minister or the home minister speak up. Since the Act was passed, we have been part of the protest. There were no Christmas or New Year celebrations this time,” Thorat says. She brought water and sandwiches for protesters. Eventually, she had to stop the supply when multiple people started bringing food.

Nearby shops and restaurants have also offered help. A popular eatery allowed protesters to use their washrooms and offered water as a mark of solidarity. While some complained about establishments not allowing protesters to use their washrooms, the BMC ward office took to Twitter to clarify that it had directed that washrooms near the Gateway should remain open round the clock.

