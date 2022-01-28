JNPT witnesses highest-ever traffic handled in year

January 28, 2022 2:15:44 am
Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) – India’s premier container port – continued its steady surge in cargo handling in 2021 with total container traffic of 5.63 million TEU as against 4.47 million TEU in 2020 – a growth of 25.86 per cent over the last calendar year.
The total traffic of 76.14 million tonne and container traffic of 5.63 million TEU is the highest ever traffic handled in a year since the inception of the port.
Sanjay Sethi, Chairman of JNPT, said, “JNPT’s splendid performance in spite of the challenges of the pandemic is a testament to our commitment to fostering economic growth in India…”
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-