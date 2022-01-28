scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 27, 2022
JNPT witnesses highest-ever traffic handled in year

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
January 28, 2022 2:15:44 am
Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) area mangrove. (File Photo)

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) – India’s premier container port – continued its steady surge in cargo handling in 2021 with total container traffic of 5.63 million TEU as against 4.47 million TEU in 2020 – a growth of 25.86 per cent over the last calendar year.

The total traffic of 76.14 million tonne and container traffic of 5.63 million TEU is the highest ever traffic handled in a year since the inception of the port.

Sanjay Sethi, Chairman of JNPT, said, “JNPT’s splendid performance in spite of the challenges of the pandemic is a testament to our commitment to fostering economic growth in India…”

