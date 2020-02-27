JNPT to study impact of MTHL, Navi Mumbai airport on traffic mobility

JNPT chairman said, “Since both these projects open in Navi Mumbai, routing and re-routing of traffic may be needed, for which the JNPT would have to undertake an infrastructure programme.”(File) JNPT chairman said, “Since both these projects open in Navi Mumbai, routing and re-routing of traffic may be needed, for which the JNPT would have to undertake an infrastructure programme.”(File)

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) is set to undertake a study for a comprehensive mobility plan with the upcoming projects, like Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) and Navi Mumbai airport, likely to have an impact on traffic moving towards India’s largest container port that handles more than half the container cargo across major ports in India.

As the MTHL, which links Sewri to Chirle in Navi Mumbai, is located about six kilometres from JNPT in Uran, port officials said they will have to budget for the resultant changes in the traffic coming into and going out of Navi Mumbai.

JNPT chairman Sanjay Sethi told The Indian Express that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) had both undertaken comprehensive transport studies for MTHL and Navi Mumbai airport, respectively, but had not specifically included its impact on JNPT. He said, “Since both these projects open in Navi Mumbai, routing and re-routing of traffic may be needed, for which the JNPT would have to undertake an infrastructure programme.”

While stating that it would be too early to say what kind of re-routing would be required on the port land, Sethi said, the study will explore the use and assess the feasibility of elevated roads and water connectivity to nearby areas, like Vashi by inland waterways.

“When I reduce buses or cars from the road for passenger traffic, I am in turn making that road available for my cargo. It is about knowing the whole thing in totality that is why it is being called comprehensive mobility study, whereby all three things will be studied in a way where we can get optimal solutions,” Sethi said.

The study will be undertaken by JNPT over the next two-three months and a part of it will be in conjunction with the MMRDA and the CIDCO. “We will be ready with a perspective plan on the new traffic challenges that will be thrown open because of the new projects in the area, which, in turn, will help us to provide better connectivity in the future,” he added.

The JNPT will, for the first time, also produce a sustainability plan. “Sustainability is not only understood in terms of having greenery but also in trying to understand its impact on communities here and their livelihoods,” Sethi said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.