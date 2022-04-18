JNPT, MMRDA asked to transfer mangrove land to forest dept within a fortnight

The country’s largest container port — Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) — will transfer 815 hectares of mangrove land under its jurisdiction to the forest department within 15 days to be declared as reserved forests. Similarly, the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) will hand over 199 hectares to the department.

State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday held a meeting with MMRDA, JNPT, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), the state forest department and the Mangrove Foundation to review the status of the mangrove land parcel to be transferred. “In our review meeting today, JNPT has agreed to hand over 815 ha of its land to the Forest Dept as mangroves. MMRDA will hand over 199 ha of land,” Thackeray tweeted.

In September 2018, the Bombay High Court had said that the destruction of mangroves “offended the fundamental rights of the citizens and hence, it was a mandatory duty of the state and its agencies to protect and preserve” them. All mangroves in the state are to be declared as protected or reserved forests, including the land belonging to government agencies, it had added.

“Over the last two years, our regular meetings with the forest department and mangrove cell have got more than 11,000 hectares of land under the protection of the Indian Forest Act officially,” Thackeray added.

Since 2015, the state forest department and mangrove conservation cell have notified and taken physical possession of over 14,000 hectares of reserved mangrove land. All these mangrove lands were owned by various government agencies, including MMRDA, MTDC, and municipal corporations.

Since 2015, the state government has taken possession of 14323.29 hectares of mangrove land. Out of the total, till June 2020, the Mangrove Cell in coordination with the Forest and Environment department has notified 9,800 hectares of mangrove area under Section 20 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927.

In 2005, the Bombay High Court had first declared mangroves as protected forests, giving them high legal protection. However, the process of transfer of mangrove land (under different government agencies) to the forest department has been extremely slow. In August 2021, the Bombay High Court had directed various authorities including the JNPT, CIDCO, MMRDA, Konkan region Divisional Commissioner and the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation to submit a progress report about the handing over of mangrove land to the state Forest Department.

The fast-tracking of the process was taken up by Thackeray. In a meeting earlier this year, he had asked CIDCO and JNPT, who were seemingly dillydallying on the matter, to expedite the process and hand over the mangrove land by April 15. In Monday’s meeting, CIDCO was directed by the state environment minister to complete a survey of mangroves in Panvel Taluka by May 31 and hand it over to Mangrove Cell.

The process of reserving the mangrove land as reserve forest begins with the government announcing its intention to declare a certain plot as reserved forest. Following that, a sub-divisional officer is appointed to settle all claims and rights, and hear grievances. Once this process is completed, a final notification is issued under Section 20 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927 and the land is transferred to the forest department.