JM Road blasts case: 10 years after his arrest, ‘repenting’ accused seeks to plead guilty

Nearly 10 years since his arrest, an accused in Pune’s Jangli Maharaj (JM) Road blasts case has sought to plead guilty. Sayyed Firoz, a resident of Pune who is lodged in Tihar Central Prison in Delhi in connection with other cases, wrote to the jail last month stating that he wanted to plead guilty.
Firoz has said in his letter that he was arrested 10 years ago and is repenting for his acts. Stating that his family has suffered due to his incarceration, the letter said his father passed away during the Covid-19 pandemic and his mother faces various ailments. His wife and children continue to face hardships as he has been in jail since 2012, Firoz added.
The trial in the case is yet to begin. While the court has framed charges against eight of the accused, charges are yet to be framed against one.
The court has directed the accused lodged in Tihar jail to be produced via video-conference during the next hearing on August 11. Firoz is also likely to be produced before the court through video-conferencing so that he can be explained the consequences of his plea.
On August 1, 2012, five low intensity blasts had taken place on JM Road in Pune. The police had also found a live bomb on a bicycle, which was diffused by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad.
An offence under sections, including attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code and other sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), was lodged following the incident.
The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which took over the probe, had claimed that the blasts had been planned by banned terrorist organisation Indian Mujahideen (IM). It had also invoked sections of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act in the case.
The ATS had alleged that Firoz was part of the conspiracy and execution of the blasts. It also claimed that he had an interaction with IM co-founder Riyaz Bhatkal online after the blasts. In the recent past, in at least two other cases, the accused have pleaded guilty citing repentance and time taken for the trials to commence and conclude.
