JM Joshi to court: ‘Businessman… given employment to thousands, contributed to nation’s economy’

WHILE SEEKING leniency after he was convicted by the special court on Monday, Goa Gutkha and JMJ Group founder J M Joshi’s lawyer told the court that he was a businessman, who had given thousands employment and contributed towards the nation’s economy. The 67-year-old was sentenced to 10 years in jail along with two others. Joshi, who was out on bail, was then taken into custody.

During the trial, Joshi had sought to be allowed to travel abroad. He had submitted that he had a vast knowledge of perfumery and fragrances and was a reputed entrepreneur in India and abroad. As founder of the JMJ Group in 1995, Joshi had said that he was a ‘master blender’ of edible perfumery compounds including being awarded a patent for the process of manufacturing mouth refreshing preparation.

The long-pending trial was in a case dating back to an FIR registered at Sir J J Marg police station in 2004. While Joshi was not named in the FIR, he was subsequently named in the chargesheet along with Manikchand Gutkha owner, Rasiklal Dhariwal, his business partner turned rival. The police had claimed that the two had a financial dispute after Joshi branched out to start Goa Gutkha. To settle their dispute, fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim was approached. The CBI, which took over the probe and filed a chargesheet against the two and others, claimed that in lieu of settling the dispute, the two had helped him in setting up gutkha manufacturing units in Karachi.

While Dhariwal passed away in 2017, Joshi continued to face trial after his discharge application was rejected by the court in 2018.

In the discharge plea, Joshi had claimed that he had no involvement in the case. He alleged that it was Dhariwal who compelled him to appear before Anees Kaskar, Dawood’s brother, to settle their dispute, also alleging that it was Dhariwal, who had business relation with Dawood’s relative, Abdul Antulay, a wanted accused in the case.

Joshi claimed that he was himself a ‘victim’ than an accomplice and had suffered losses, not made pecuniary gains as claimed by the investigators. He had claimed that he was entitled for Rs 259 crore from Dhariwal but had to settle at Rs 11 crore and also had to pay Rs 3 crore to Anees to establish the factory in Karachi.

The court had, however, rejected his discharge plea stating that there are grounds to proceed with the trial.

He was also charged with kidnapping stating that one of his employees was promised a job in Africa but taken to Karachi by deception and confined there for three years till the gutkha machinery was set up.

Joshi was also booked in a murder case dating back to 2001, where it was claimed that he along with others had murdered his son-in-law. His lawyers said that he was discharged from the case subsequently. Joshi’s son, Sachin, an actor and businessman, was also booked by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money-laundering case. In October last year, the court discharged Sachin from all charges.